Bare Knuckle FC President David Feldman Wants Paige Van Zant to Remain on BKFC Roster

Bare Knuckle FC President David Feldman would still like to be in business with Paige Van Zant. However, the organization would understand if Paige wanted to return to MMA after a tough start to her bare-knuckle career.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship had planned on making Paige Van Zant a colossal star. However, after going 0-2 in the promotion, BKFC President David Feldman stated that Van Zant is in a must-win situation with the company.

Bare Knuckle FC Wants to Stay in Business with Paige Van Zant

Despite those struggles. Feldman recently stated that he would love to remain in business with Paige. However, he would understand if Van Zant wanted to back to fighting for a major mixed martial arts promotion.

“We spoke to her management team and honestly it’s up in the air,” Feldman said to MMA Fighting. “We’re not 100 percent sure she’ll be back with BKFC. It looks like she will. But, at the end of the day, if her heart and her passion is she wants to give MMA another shot, we may give her that opportunity. I’m not here to hold anybody back.” “We’d love to have her back,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, if her heart’s not in it — and I’m not saying that it’s not — but if her heart’s not in it, and she wants to try something else, who are we to stop her from advancing her career or trying something else new with her career?

Returning to MMA

Earlier in the week, Van Zant hinted that she would like to fight for Bellator. But, also never stated that she wouldn’t continue with bare-knuckle fighting.

Bellator is known for signing young, impressive fighters who they can turn into stars. However, Paige shared that she would love the chance to be able to fight within the same organization as her husband, Austin Vanderford.

Now that he is challenging for titles in the organization, Paige feels like she has to chance to separate their stardom, instead of Austin lurking in her shadows.