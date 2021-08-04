David Feldman Believes Paige Van Zant is “In a must win-situation” in Bare Knuckle FC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship had planned on making Paige Van Zant a colossal star. However, after going 0-2 in the promotion, BKFC President David Feldman stated that Van Zant is in a must-win situation with the company.

Paige Van Zant’s BKFC Career

Van Zant is a massive star and inked a multi-fight deal with the promotion earlier in the year. The announcement came as a shock to many MMA fans around the world. Especially those who thought that Van Zant would never embark on such a dangerous journey. However, Paige has made it clear that she would prepare and train so that she’ll be ready when the time comes for her debut.

Unfortunately for Paige, bare-knuckle fighting has yet to find her in the win column. In her inaugural fight against Britain Hart, Paige definitively lost by unanimous decision. Five months later, she would re-match Rachael Ostovich, but this time, outside of the UFC.

Van Zant was the favorite to defeat Ostovich heading into the fight. However, Rachael seemingly had a re-birth with her hands and convincingly beat Paige.

Feldman Speaks on Van Zant BKFC Future

Although Bare Knuckle FC still wants to be in business with Paige, it appears her time at the promotion is on thin ice.

“Absolutely she’s in a must win-situation,” Feldman told MMA Fighting. “I can’t keep saying ‘she fought really good, now let’s see what happens next time.’ Eventually and now’s the time, she has to come out with a victory. Like I said, we’ll sit down with her team and see what happens. I think we’re all going to move forward together, but you’re absolutely right, she’s in a must-win situation without a doubt.

Fans have speculated that Paige will be given an easier matchup for her third fight. That way, the promotion will continue using her box-office name and appeal to continue selling pay-per-view.