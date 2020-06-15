Some may try to tell you that Jorge Masvidal turned down the UFC’s offer for a welterweight title shot. However if you ask him, he will tell you that what he got was not exactly an offer.

Over the last couple of weeks, Masvidal has been quite vocal about his frustrations with recent contract negotiations, even asking for his release. He levied that the organization was trying to offer him less money for an undisputed title fight, than he got to face Nate Diaz for the BMF title. Naturally, Dana White refuted this, explaining that they just expected Masvidal to continue on with the deal he had previously signed, while reiterating that “Gamebred” turned down and offer for the fight.

However since then, Jorge Masvidal has taken to his Twitter to give his side of the story, as to what happened with this negotiation. Denying the claims that he does not want to fight, Jorge explained that the UFC offered him this contract on very short notice. Moreover, he said that he felt as if there was no wiggle room on the offer the UFC made.

“I already explained why I signed a new deal. It’s either take it or leave it and not get paid. I would’ve signed another deal if it was done in good faith. He called me night before he wants to announce and tell me take or it leave it. That’s not negotiating that’s strong arming”

Jorge Masvidal vs Commentators

This was not the only intense tweet sent by the BMF champion. Masvidal followed this up by taking shots at the UFC fighters who do commentary, such as Daniel Cormier, Dan Hardy, and Dominick Cruz.

“And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are ‘commentating'”

There seems to be a growing sense of unrest between the UFC and it’s fighters, with Jorge Masvidal and others. That being said, it seems hard to believe that there will be much change, at least for now. Hopefully something can happen here, so we can see him back in action soon.