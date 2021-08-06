The “Last Emperor” Returns to the Cage: Fedor Emelianenko vs Tim Johnson Slated for Bellator Moscow

Fedor Emelianenko is back! Fedor, The Last Emperor of MMA, will return to the Bellator cage for the first time in over three years to face Tim Johnson.

His last fight was a victory against an admittingly overweight Quinton Jackson at Bellator 237. Fedor has been competing professionally since the year 2000 and holds the record of 39 wins with only 6 losses.

Bellator Press Conference

Bellator first reported news of the fight during a major press conference. Although at the time, the promotion didn’t reveal who Emelianenko would be fighting.

Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 am et. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

Fedor vs. Tim Johnson Announced

MMA Junkie reports that Fedor’s mystery opponent will be Johnson, which makes sense as far as the rankings go in Bellator. Johnson is an American Light Heavyweight who trains out of Xtreme Couture and currently has a professional record of 15-7. Although Johnson only has 4 wins in his short Bellator career, he is still the #2 ranked heavyweight in the promotion.

Fighting in Russia is more than just a homecoming for Fedor. Although he has 6 losses, “The Last Emperor” has never lost in Moscow, let alone in Russia. While some might say Fedor Emelianenko should retire after a nearly 20-year career, it’s obvious that he still has a fight left in the tank after the fight against Rampage.

“Rampage” came into the bout the heaviest he’s ever fought as a heavyweight fighter at Bellator 237. And, it showed inside of the cage. Jackson looked like a stick in the mud. He was shelling up, eating punches, rarely throwing back, and ultimately getting knocked out in the first round.

The fight marks the second to last on Fedor’s contract. Currently, it’s still unknown what Bellator’s plans on for Emelianenko’s final fight with the promotion.