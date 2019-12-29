Rampage Jackson Reacts to Losing to Fedor

Rampage After Loss To Fedor: ‘I Got To Get My Damn Weight Down’

Nostalgia was in the air during Bellator 237’s main event. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson took on an almost mythical heavyweight in Fedor Emelianenko. Both men have roots in combat that can be traced back to Japan. So, there was magic in the air as both men made their entrance to the cage in the Saitama Area. Everything looked virtually identical to the old days of Pride, including Jackson’s walkout music. Well… almost. Everything except Jackson’s weight.

Rampage vs Fedor

Rampage came into the bout the heaviest he’s ever fought as a heavyweight fighter. And, it showed inside of the cage. Jackson looked like a stick in the mud. Shelling up, eating punches, rarely throwing back, and ultimately getting knocked out in the first round.

The first-round knockout loss was embarrassing. For Rampage, the stoppage was the first time since 2005 where he was finished via strikes. Ironically, the ’05 stoppage came in Japan at a Pride event against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua.

Jackson Reacts

Fans reacted to Jackson’s performance and came to the conclusion that it looked like he didn’t even care. Furthermore, Rampage himself said numerous times leading up to the fight that regardless of what happens, he will still get paid. So, maybe fans should have known that when he came in looking like he didn’t train at all, that something was up.

After being knocked out, Jackson photobombed Fedor’s celebratory photo. Another weird move for someone who was just embarrassed on national television. Nonetheless, Jackson took to social media to share his thoughts on the performance and his weight.

“When that bag secured and the ladies waiting back in the room. @MKingRingo

@EntangledEntertainment (I’ll never do a fixed fight Fador won fair, I have to get my weight down, that loss was on me… nonfighters need to (hush emoji) much love to my real fans, you win some lose some,” wrote Rampage

What did fans think about Jackson’s performance? And, do people believe Jackson can fix his weight issues? Let us know in the comments.