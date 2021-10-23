 Skip to Content

Fedor Emelianenko Gets Walk-Off KO Of Tim Johnson In Return To Russia – Bellator 269 Results (Highlights)

'The Last Emperor' gets his latest win in Moscow, Russia.

One of Russia’s greatest fighters of all time makes a successful homecoming. 

Bellator’s quest to find an opponent for the legendary Fedor Emelianenko ended with Tim Johnson signing the contract. The former title challenger would be chosen to welcome Fedor back home in Russia at Bellator 269. The welcome would be warm for Fedor, but not so good for the incoming American.

A fight that was thought to be Fedor’s ‘last dance’ proved to be a riveting return for the Russian. If tonight proved anything, it’s that he’s not done yet. 

Nearing 50 fights in his career, Fedor had an amazing walkout to the cage with his home crowd cheering him on. The walkout would actually take longer than the fight. 

It would be a quick night in the office for ‘The Last Emperor’ who conquered Johnson early. Within two minutes, Fedor ran through Johnson, putting him away with his heavy hands. It would be a walk-off KO with no work necessary on the ground. 

The hometown hero had done it. For the first time since 2016, Fedor had fought and won inside his home country of Russia. 

Official result: Fedor Emelianenko defeats Tim Johnson via R1 KO (1:46)

Check out the highlights below:

 

