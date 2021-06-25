Fedor Emelianenko Slated for Bellator Return in October

Fedor Emelianenko is regarded by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever to live. Now, Fedor will make his return to the cage this fall with an opponent to be announced at a later date.

Many fighters have voiced their desires in fighting Emelianenko inside of the Bellator cage. Both Junior Dos Santos and Alistair Overeem both have thrown their names into the hat of consideration to be Fedor’s next opponent.

Fedor Emelianenko Returns in October

Ariel Helwani of ESPN took to social media to report the news that the promotion is expected to announce the return of Fedor.

Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 am et. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

Rampage vs. Fedor

“Rampage” came into the bout the heaviest he’s ever fought as a heavyweight fighter. And, it showed inside of the cage. Jackson looked like a stick in the mud. He was shelling up, eating punches, rarely throwing back, and ultimately getting knocked out in the first round.

Helwani further confirmed that the fight would take place under the Bellator banner. But, the overall consensus from the fans was the simple notion that fighters are terrible at knowing when to retire from the sport.

However, no matter who Fedor fights, fans will more than likely tune in to witness greatness. And with the drawing power of Emelianenko, fans can also expect him to headline the future event that’s to be announced.

Currently, there aren’t many notable names on the Bellator roster that Fedor hasn’t already fought. So, unless the promotion is planning on outsourcing or doing something radical, fans can expect Fedor’s opponent could be an up-and-comer.