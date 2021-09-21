Fedor Emelianenko Agrees with Khabib’s Ring Girl Stance, Wants Them to “Dress More Decent”

Khabib Nurmagomedov made waves in the MMA community with his stance on ring girls and if they belong in combat sports. Since then, fellow Russian Fedor Emelianenko shared his perspective when it comes to the ring girls.

Ring Girl Controversy

Last month, Nurmagomedov called ring girls the most useless people in mixed martial arts. Although he said he didn’t mean any harm, Khabib continued by saying he doesn’t understand their purpose in the sport.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen,” Khabib said. “I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion,” he said.

Fedor Agrees with Comments from Khabib

Since the comments, several current and ex-fighters weighed in on Khabib’s remarks. The likes of Michael Bisping, Arianny Celeste, and Valentina Shevchenko disagreed with Khabib’s words. However, fellow legendary Russian fighter Fedor Emelianenko seemed to agree with Khabib’s stance.

“The girls are showing the number of the round…(on round shaped) plates. The only (thing I wish they were to do) is to dress them more decent,” Fedor said in a recent interview. “You know I don’t have (anything to do with Khabib’s comments on the topic in general.) I have enough problems and affairs of my team and my family to not fill my head with stupid things,” he continued.

It’s well-documented that most Russian fighters share very conservative views when it comes to women, especially in their culture. While Khabib may have the support of Fedor with his comments, the rest of the MMA community has seemingly embraced equal freedoms.