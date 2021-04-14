Eddie Alvarez In ‘Serious Talks’ To Box Oscar De La Hoya, Still Wants DQ Overturned

When retired boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya said that he would be lacing up the gloves one more time to face an MMA fighter, fans did not know what to expect. Now it seems that Eddie Alvarez could be the man that he faces in his return.

It has been a tough week for Alvarez, after his most recent outing. He was looking to string together his first winning streak since 2016 when he faced Iuri Lapicus in the ONE Championship debut on TNT.

Unfortunately things did not turn out that way, as early into the fight, Eddie landed a few shots to the back of the head of Iuri. This resulted in an extremely controversial disqualification loss for the Underground King.

Ongoing Battle To Overturn The DQ Loss

Following the disappointing result of this contest, Eddie Alvarez has been vocal about his intent to try getting this loss overturned. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that this is still the plan.

Eddie made it clear that he feels like he should have been the rightful winner of this fight. However at a bare minimum, he thinks that the bout could be considered a No Contest, given that he did not get any hard warning or point deduction from the referee, before the fight was called off.

“(The ref) made a decision, my thoughts are that it wasn’t the right decision. It could have been handled differently, and I’m looking to get it overturned. We’re reviewing it and we’ll see about it getting it overturned. I think when everything comes to light and they slow things down and re-think about it, it should be overturned, so I’m waiting on that,” Alvarez said.

Eddie Alvarez In Talks To Box Oscar De La Hoya

While Eddie Alvarez is still dealing with the fallout from this loss, he is moving on to the next thing. Although he says that this may not actually be in the confines of mixed martial arts.

Oscar De La Hoya has been looking for an MMA fighter to face in his return to boxing, and Eddie says that could be him. Apparently he is in discussions to face the former champ in the squared circle sometime soon.

“There’s serious talks. They’re serious like ‘wanting to get a deal done this week’ serious,” Alvarez said, “That’d be a hell of a fight and I’ve got everyone here in Philadelphia backing me, and the whole Philadelphia boxing (community) to back me up. Getting in there to mix it up with that guy would be a dream come true. I actually think I’d do pretty damn good against him. I’d be crazy excited about that if them guys figure that out.”

For now, Eddie Alvarez says that he is not holding his breath until the papers are in front of him. However it would be crazy to see him boxing Oscar De La Hoya, if it does end up happening.