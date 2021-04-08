 Skip to Content

Eddie Alvarez Disqualified Against Iuri Lapicus Due to Illegal Strikes (Highlights)

In the main card ONE Championship opener, Eddie Alvarez was disqualified against Iuri Lapicus due to illegal strikes behind the ear in round 1.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

Eddie Alvarez Disqualified Against Iuri Lapicus Due to Illegal Strikes (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Eddie Alvarez takes on Iuri Lapicus in the main card opener of ONE Championship’s mega event tonight (Weds., April 7, 2021) on TNT network from Singapore.

Round 1

Round 1 saw Alvarez march to the middle of the cage to assume a dominant cage position. Less than a minute in, Eddie shoots for a takedown near the cage walls. Alvarez secures the takedown and begins a ground and pound.

The referee pauses the action for illegal shots behind the ear. 

Shortly after, the referee pulls out a red card, deeming Alvarez disqualified. Iuri isn’t able to continue. The fight is over. 

Official Result: Eddie Alvarez disqualified against Iuri Lapicus due to illegal strikes. DQ (strikes to the back of the head)

Check the “Highlights” Below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Reug Reug Vs Schmid
‘Reug Reug’ TKO's Patrick Schmid In Round One, Improves To 3-0 (Highlights)
← Read Last Post