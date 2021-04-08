Eddie Alvarez Disqualified Against Iuri Lapicus Due to Illegal Strikes (Highlights)

Eddie Alvarez takes on Iuri Lapicus in the main card opener of ONE Championship’s mega event tonight (Weds., April 7, 2021) on TNT network from Singapore.
Round 1
Round 1 saw Alvarez march to the middle of the cage to assume a dominant cage position. Less than a minute in, Eddie shoots for a takedown near the cage walls. Alvarez secures the takedown and begins a ground and pound.
The referee pauses the action for illegal shots behind the ear.
Shortly after, the referee pulls out a red card, deeming Alvarez disqualified. Iuri isn’t able to continue. The fight is over.
Official Result: Eddie Alvarez disqualified against Iuri Lapicus due to illegal strikes. DQ (strikes to the back of the head)
Check the “Highlights” Below:
Should Eddie Alvarez have been DQ'd for this? 🧐 @Ealvarezfight @tntdrama #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT pic.twitter.com/pdNYqaOfeJ
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 8, 2021
Eddie Alvarez gets a red card and is disqualified
Fight over #ONEonTNT
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 8, 2021
All class from "The Underground King!" 🙏💯 @Ealvarezfight #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT pic.twitter.com/jvaPUwTkS0
— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 8, 2021