Eddie Alvarez Successfully Overturns DQ Loss At ONE On TNT 1 To No Contest

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez was seeking to have his disqualification loss to Iuri Lapicus at ONE on TNT 1 overturned. Now he has gotten his wish, as this bout has been turned into a No Contest

Heading into the debut of ONE Championship on TNT, there was excitement to see Alvarez compete. He was in need of a big win, and it seemed like he was primed to get just that when he faced off against Lapicus.

Unfortunately things did not go according to plan, despite a strong start from the former champ. He landed blows to the back of Lapicus’s head, which resulted in the bout being declared a DQ loss for Eddie.

Eddie Alvarez vs Iuri Lapicus Overturned

Immediately after the result of this contest, Eddie Alvarez made it clear that he planned on fighting the result. As much as fans may have wanted to see him successful, it seemed hard to believe that anything would change, given the rarity of fighters successfully overturning contests.

However according to reports, he was able to do just that. While he did not get it turned into a win like he wanted, the bout between he and Lapicus has been declared a No Contest, stopping it from being a loss on his record.

It seems that a panel of 15 indecent officials, as well as ONE personnel, judges, and referees decided that Alvarez should not have received the red card that resulted in the bout being ended. Therefore they retracted the red card, overturning the result and the fine of his purse being reduced.

” The panel advised that the bout should have been halted and a warning issued after the second strike to the back of the head. Due to the procedural misstep, Alvarez’s red card has been retracted, with a yellow card issued in its place,” a statement from ONE Championship read. “Additionally, a medical review validated the serious nature of the injury and Lapicus’ inability to continue in the fight. The no-contest ruling was made in fairness to all parties.”

While the end result may not have been exactly what he wanted, this is certainly worth celebration for Eddie Alvarez. Given all the circumstances, this seems like a fair decision for all involved.