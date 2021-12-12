‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier Questions Desire To Fight Again After UFC 269 Loss

Dustin Poirier didn’t make it to his final destination on his road to gold.

UFC 269

The former UFC interim lightweight champion would fall short of undisputed once again, this time losing against Charles Oliveira. The submission specialist would prove to be too much for Poirier, who mounted the back of ‘The Diamond’ in round 3. A standing rear-naked choke would seal the deal for Oliveira, mounting his first title defense.

As expected, Poirier is nothing but heartbroken from the result. ‘Eternity’ would not be realized. He would be finished in similar fashion when he took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first undisputed title opportunity. He would also get choked out in round 3, that time being across the world in Abu Dhabi.

Emotions

The 2x title challenger would reflect on the loss to Oliveira later in the night.

“It sucks,” Poirier said at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference. “Worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked out again. I’m just heartbroken, really.”

Thoughts On Oliveira

Poirier may have been defeated in his second crack at the title, but the loss was to the best lightweight in the world. Poirier rates Oliveira highly, especially after ‘Do Bronx’ rallied back in rounds 2 & 3 after nearly being knocked out in round 1.

“Obviously, I knew his jiu-jitsu was the best, some of the best, the most submissions in UFC history coming into this fight,” Poirier said. “That’s kind of the reason I didn’t go crazy trying to sweep and get up that second round. Cause like I said leading this, I’d rather lose the round than give my back and lose the fight trying to scramble back up. But he ended up getting to my back regardless. The guy’s good. He’s the champ. “Same thing with Khabib. It’s such a small room for error in these kinds of fights. I felt good. After the first round sitting on my stool, going into the second, I was drinking water and thinking I’m going to be the world champion tonight. Such a crazy thing what we do.”

A Decision To Make

The errors in Poirier’s grappling defense would ultimately cost him. Without a belt to bring back home to Lafayette, Louisiana, ‘The Diamond’ will look to reflect on what’s next for him, should that be another title run or quite possibly retirement.

“I can do anything I put my mind to,” Poirier said. “I can fight for another belt. I can go on another streak. I can claw and climb and get back to wherever I want to be. It’s just do I want to? That’s the question I have to look in the mirror and answer. “Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that road again? That answer will come in the next couple of days, next couple weeks. Just need to let this pass and see what’s next for me. But if it’s in my heart and that’s what I want to do, I’ll be here again fighting for another world title.”

Poirier’s pockets are full after successful endeavors in 2021. Two fights with Conor McGregor, a proper paycheck from a title fight and his ever-expanding hot sauce should keep Poirier afloat for a long time. The family man likely doesn’t need to fight again, nevertheless go on another long streak of fights to get another title shot.

Poirier will reflect on the next move of his career in the coming weeks.