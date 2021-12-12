Charles Oliveira Submits Dustin Poirier In Stunner, Retains Title – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

The lightweight title is on the line as the champ Charles Oliveira takes on Dustin Poirier. Oliveira defends his belt for the first time, as Poirier looks to finally become an undisputed champion at UFC 269.

Round 1:

Oliveira goes in for a jumping knee to start off the title fight. Poirier returns fire, knocking down the champ for a moment. Oliveira gets back up and the two both go to war. The lightweights exchange on the feet, lighting each other up like fireworks. Oliveira goes for a takedown but is unsuccessful.

Poirier stings him with a left hand and pours on the pressure. Poirier unloads while the champ has his back close to the cage. Oliveira gets out of the corner and lands a sharp uppercut on Poirier. Poirier knocks down ‘Do Bronx’. Oliveira throws an upkick to try to separate himself from the challenger.

Oliveira retaliates, landing his own shots which stun Poirier. They earned each other’s respect as they both continue to connect on the feet.

Round 2:

Oliveira is aggressive starting the round. He goes on the attack and follows up with a takedown attempt, he is unable to get it nor is he able to secure the back. Oliveira lands on bottom, attempting a kimura on Poirier. Poirier rolls out of it but finds himself grounded on bottom this time around. Oliveira seizes the advantage and controls Poirier on the ground for the rest of the round, landing nasty ground and pound.

Round 3:

Oliveira looks to control Poirier once again, getting the back of Poirier quite quickly. Oliveira rides him like a backpack and that would be the conclusion of the fight. Oliveira takes complete control and locks in a rear-naked choke to make Poirier tap out.

Official result: Charles Oliveira defeats Dustin Poirier via R3 submission (RNC)

Check out the highlights below: