Dustin Poirier Teases Trilogy Fight With Conor McGregor

Since UFC 257 went down, Dustin Poirier has been vocal about being down for a third fight with Conor McGregor. Now he is teasing the possibility of that fight happening with some posts on social media.

Ahead of their rematch at UFC 257, Poirier was looking to get revenge against McGregor for his 2014 loss to the Irishman. Yet this was being billed as a completely different fight, simply because of how much both men have changed since then.

This proved to be a correct assumption too, as this time around things were completely different. Dustin used heavy calf kicks to set up a finishing sequence that left Conor TKOd in the second round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Dustin Poirier Teases The Trilogy

Following the result of their second fight, there have obviously been talks of doing the rubber match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, maybe even for the belt. Considering this was one of the highest selling PPVs of all time, the UFC would be down to cash in.

While there is no word from the promotion on what direction they are heading in, Dustin seems to think the third fight with Conor is inevitable. He posted to Twitter after Conor’s assessment of the bout, to confirm that they would be meeting again.

“You know we are going to do it a 3rd time “

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

Dustin Poirier has been constantly expressing interest in a third fight with Conor McGregor, even as soon as the UFC 257 post-fight press conference. Even if it is not Conor though, he has stated that his next fight needs to be for the belt.

“I mean, it’s 1-1. I knocked him out, he knocked me out. The rubber match, it does make sense,” Poirier explained. “I think I’m most deserving to be in a title fight out of these guys, but I don’t know who it’s going to be against, when, where, what’s going on.”

How would you see a third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier playing out?