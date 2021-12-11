Dustin Poirier Reacts To ‘Puffy’ Conor McGregor’s Weight Gain, Title Demands

‘The Diamond’ is ready to rock at UFC 269.

Former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier gets his second shot at undisputed gold when he takes on the champ Charles Oliveira. The two men meet in the marquee, headlining the UFC pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Looking Ahead

For Poirier, this fight is all about legacy, it’s about realizing his dream of finally becoming an undisputed world champion. But, obviously there are things waiting for him, should he get the strap on Saturday.

“I mean, Dana said [Justin] Gaethje,” Poirier told Michael Bisping. “But, I’m not thinking about next. I’m thinking about 25 minutes on Saturday, you know, it’s been a busy year.”

What About Conor McGregor?

A potential title defense against Justin Gaethje isn’t the only thing that’s in the cards for ‘The Diamond’, should he beat Oliveira. The rivalry between him and UFC superstar Conor McGregor remains to be real. McGregor, while coming off a loss, says he is next in line for a title shot. The Irishman still thinks he is in title contention and believes he could get the winner of Poirier vs. Oliveira.

The Louisiana-native would have to disagree, considering McGregor’s place in the division.

“He talks a lot of sh*t man.” Poirier replied. “I don’t make much of it.”

Poirier would quickly brush off the former champ-champ’s title demands, finding it hysterical. This wouldn’t be the only thing he found funny, however. Something that held ‘more weight’ than McGregor wanting a title shot.

“I did see a picture,” Poirier said about McGregor’s new weight gain. “He does look a little puffy, man. He might want to slow down on the Black Forge, whatever he’s got going on.”

McGregor currently weighs around 190lbs, looking bigger than ever before.

The Current Task

‘The Diamond’ isn’t too worried about ‘The Notorious’ at the moment, instead he has to stay solely focused on the challenge at hand, which comes in the form of Charles Oliveira. He is ready to seize the undisputed title in the main event.

“By touching this dude up.” Poirier said about how he’s going to win. “Putting him in bad positions, making him pay for mistakes he makes and showing my overall fight IQ.”