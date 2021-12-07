Dustin Poirier On Conor McGregor: ‘That Chapter Will Never Be Closed’

Some hatchets will never be buried. For Dustin Poirier, this may be the case against his rival, Conor McGregor.

Poirier would end the high-stakes trilogy with a victory at UFC 264. With back-to-back TKO wins over McGregor in 2021, the Louisiana-native would take first place with a 2-1 lead over the Irishman. But, the story between the two wouldn’t end on that fateful night in July.

“This is not over.” McGregor said in his post-fight interview, managing a broken leg. ‘The Notorious’ would continue to spew trash-talk to Poirier and his wife from the floor of the Octagon. If it entailed anything, it meant the rivalry was far from over.

But, Will It Ever Be Over?

‘The Diamond’ is honed on and focused on his next opponent Charles Oliveira. However, he does see McGregor in the corner of his eye. With his former foe looking to make another title run, perhaps they will meet once again someday in a fourth fight. But, for now Poirier is mainly keeping his sights on dethroning the champ Charles Oliveira.

“I’m not really looking at [Conor McGregor].” Poirier said on Morning Kombat. “I’m looking at the next challenge, the lightweight title. “But if anybody can pull it back together and get back on top, he’s definitely one of those guys that could. It’s up to him, he’s in control of his destiny or whatever he’s going to do.”

The Chapter’s Not Closing

A road back to the top could be possible for McGregor. We’ve seen him rebound from losses before in great fashion. If he gets back on track, it’s safe to say Poirier will be waiting for him.

While Poirier does hold a lead (and bragging rights) over McGregor, he thinks the door of their rivalry will be left open for the rest of their career.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think that chapter will ever be closed.”

A New Story

The storyline between the rivals may never end, but there’s a new chapter that begins with Charles Oliveira on Saturday night. Las Vegas will play host to the climax, as the two collide for the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

‘The Diamond’ will have his second crack at gold and has a new mindset ready for ‘Do Bronx’.

“I’m okay with who I am as a fighter, as a husband, and a father. I’m just in a really good mental space. I feel good. I believe in my technique, I believe in my skills and abilities. I feel dangerous, man. I’m in a great spot.”

Will The Rivalry Between McGregor & Poirier Ever Cease To Exist?