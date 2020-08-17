It has been six months since Dominick Reyes had a close and controversial fight with Jon Jones. Now a recent message from the Devastator seems to suggest a rematch may be incoming.

When Reyes faced off against Jones, he was counted out by many due to his tenure as a middleweight and relatively unknown skillset. However he proved the doubters wrong by taking the fight to Jon, resulting in an extremely close split decision, that ultimately went with the champ. Although it is worth noting that he was the first person to give Jones a split decision, which is why he, Dana White, and the general fanbase wanted to see the two walk things back.

Dominick Reyes Signs A New Contract

Since their fight, Jon Jones has been gunning for a move to heavyweight, but Dana White has said that he should stay at 205lb to rematch Dominick Reyes. Although it is unclear whether or not he will be fighting Jon again, it would appear that Dom has something in the works. He took to his Instagram recently to share that he has signed some sort of contract, but he is not clear whether or not it is a bout agreement, or an extension to his deal with the promotion.

“Contract Signed ✒🔏📜

Wanna thank my manager @tikighosn for getting it done!

#teamreyes 🇺🇸🇲🇽 #weback #finishhim #victory #kingDom”

The subliminal messaging in the Instagram post is what makes things so interesting and uncertain. Typically when a fighter like Reyes says he is signing a new contract, the implications are that he is renewing his deal with the UFC. On the other hand, his hashtags of saying that he is back and looking to finish someone makes those paying attention curious about what he could mean.

Do you think Dominick Reyes has signed a fight agreement to rematch Jon Jones? Or is he just celebrating a new deal with the UFC?