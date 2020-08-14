If Jon Jones remains at light heavyweight, he will be fighting Dominick Reyes again.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White who was commenting on the state of the light heavyweight division. Jones hasn’t competed since UFC 247 in February when he defended his title in a controversial but close unanimous decision victory over Reyes.

There were plans for a rematch to take place but the COVID-19 pandemic struck with Jones later campaigning to move up to heavyweight and face Francis Ngannou. However, failed and unsatisfactory negotiations led to Jones seemingly vacating his title with no update on the state of the division.

After long claiming he will not be stripping Jones and look to work something out in the future when it comes to 205, White finally provided an update on Thursday — a title fight in the division will take place before 2020 while he is also waiting to hear from “Bones” soon.

“Dana White just told me there WILL be another light heavyweight title fight before the end of 2020. He said he’s actually waiting to hear back from Jon Jones today, regarding what will happen with the division.”

Jones To Move Up?

Of course, it all hinges on Jones.

He may still want to move up and leave the light heavyweight division entirely. But if he stays, he certainly has plenty of options.

“It depends on what he does,” White told The Schmo in a recent interview. “Does he move up to heavyweight? If he stays at light heavyweight, he’s got to fight Reyes again. You have to see the Reyes fight again. “And if he moves up to heavyweight, there’s a lot of interesting (matchups). He could fight (Daniel) Cormier, he could fight Stipe (Miocic) depending on who wins on Saturday. He could fight Francis Ngannou. There are a lot of fun fights for him at heavyweight.”

Negotiations will have to go well, however.

You can watch the video below: