Jon Jones already has an idea as to how he would conquer Stipe Miocic.

Jones was one of many observing the heavyweight title fight between Miocic and Daniel Cormier in the UFC 252 headliner last night.

And after Miocic ended up coming out on top against Cormier via unanimous decision, Jones once again reiterated his desire to move up to heavyweight. He even laid out a basic strategy as to how he would prevail against Miocic.

“Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious “This is exciting for me “For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight “Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet”

Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon. Victorious — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

This is exciting for me — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Jones Has Hinted At Heavyweight Move Before

Of course, all this should be taken with a pinch of salt as Jones has been hinting at a move up ever since his early days as light heavyweight champion.

That said, it did appear he was serious about moving up when he campaigned for a heavyweight super fight with Francis Ngannou earlier this summer.

Unfortunately, the UFC were not ready to give him a pay bump to move up which led to failed negotiations and Jones deciding to stay out of action for the time being.

Hopefully, future negotiations turn out differently.