It was known that the coronavirus pandemic would eventually makes it way to MMA, but for the most part things have not been that bad. However now Bellator fighter Dillon Danis can add himself to the list of people who have caught the novel virus.

Admittedly a controversial figure in MMA, Danis seems to find himself in more fights on social media, than inside the cage. The BJJ standout gained notoriety throughout the MMA world because of his connections with Conor McGregor, but has since decided to try his hand at fighting as well. He was signed to Bellator before he made his pro debut, and is currently sitting undefeated at 2-0, with his last fight taking place in June of 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dillondanis

Dillon Danis Catches COVID-19

Even if Dillon Danis had a fight scheduled in the future, he might have had to postpone it. Taking to Twitter recently, the 27-year old revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was working on healing up. While he did not reveal what was going on, he said that there was a time that the symptoms had him genuinely concerned.

“Tested positive for Covid 19 today, can’t front i’m a bit nervous symptoms have been rough but thank god i’m undefeated this will not be my first loss.”

tested positive for Covid 19 today, can’t front i’m a bit nervous symptoms have been rough but thank god i’m undefeated this will not be my first loss. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 25, 2020

Now to be fair, Danis is often one to troll people and talk trash online. So there were many people in the comments who were talking smack about his diagnosis, which is to be expected for such a polarizing figure. That being said, by all accounts it seems that he is being genuine about his diagnosis and the concerns involved within.

Hopefully Dillon Danis heals up soon and does not have any lingering side effects. The survival rate for someone his age is virtually perfect, but we have seen some athletes dealing with long-term health problems after their diagnosis.