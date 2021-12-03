Nate Diaz Felt Disrespected After Being Offered Khamzat Chimaev, Chimaev Fires Back

Khamzat Chimaev hit back at Nate Diaz for his recent comments.

Chimaev has been calling out a number of fighters as he always does. Some were unrealistic to say the least, while others were actually offered like Nate Diaz.

That was confirmed by Diaz himself who felt disrespected to be offered a fighter in Chimaev with just four fights in the UFC. Instead, Diaz wants a top-10 fighter for what looks to be the last fight on his current contract.

“They’re coming at me with (Chimaev) and I’m like, ‘Hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie,’” Diaz told TMZ (via MMA Junkie). “I’m cool. You got four fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name. … There’s levels to this and I don’t even want to hear his name. “…I’m trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP, but nobody wants to fight,” Diaz added. “I’ve been trying to get somebody for a minute. Anybody in the top 10 I’ve been trying to fight, in any weight division, whoever want it. But they all want to keep their mouths shut cause they all scared.”

Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back At ‘Fake Gangster’ Diaz

Naturally, Chimaev caught wind of those comments and retorted back on Twitter asking where all the gangsters and kings in the UFC were.

“You fake gangster @NateDiaz209 and I don’t care who to fight i’m coming for everybody, where are you all the gangsters and kings ? i’m here to kill everyone i’m the king here i’m a gangster here”

He then declared Diaz as the easiest money fight.

“you are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209”

Before calling him a chicken.

Finally, Chimaev had a message that he wanted relayed to Nick Diaz.

“say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away 🤣 @NateDiaz209”

Will Diaz respond? We’ll have to wait and find out. But it’s definitely an intriguing matchup even if Chimaev will likely be a huge betting favorite going into it.