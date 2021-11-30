Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Cormier Responds

Khamzat Chimaev called out some fighters…but they were unexpected callouts to say the least.

Chimaev has made a habit of calling out just about everyone from the welterweight to the middleweight division. Not to mention names like Conor McGregor.

However, on Monday, “Borz” decided to go a different route and call out some retired fighters. He started off with former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE star Brock Lesnar.

“Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar 💀”

Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar 💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Chimaev would then turn his attention to former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre”

New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev Challenges Daniel Cormier To Wrestling Match

Chimaev also called out former two-weight champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier and challenged the Olympian to a wrestling match.

“@dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think ? 🤪”

@dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think ? 🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

That resulted in a response from “DC” pretty quickly who seemed pretty confident in his chances.

“In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC ! @KChimaev”

In a real wrestling match? Are you crazy Khamzat? Love that you’re confident but brother this is 10-0 DC ! @KChimaev https://t.co/yZhpi9Viiz — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 30, 2021

Chimaev is coming off a first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 late last month. He is ideally one fight away from getting the next welterweight title shot.

The question is who should he face next — Colby Covington is certainly one such candidate. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out in the next few weeks.