DC: Francis Ngannou Seems ‘So Distracted’ Ahead Of Ciryl Gane At UFC 270

Daniel Cormier knows the weight that comes with being ‘the baddest man on the planet’.

The former two-division UFC Champion held heavyweight gold at one time, something of which Francis Ngannou holds right now. Now Ngannou holds that weight of being the undisputed champion.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. The current UFC heavyweight king has a big order of business to take care of, when he meets interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Despite what looks to be a very difficult test for him, Cormier believes ‘The Predator’ isn’t focusing on his prey.

DC Thinks Ngannou Is ‘So Distracted’

Almost a week away from his first title defense, Ngannou has been seen sparring with boxing star Tyson Fury on social media. ‘The Gypsy King’ would call upon the UFC title holder for a super-fight. The two would reply to each other quite a few times, breaking down specifics over the potential matchup.

In taking some time out of his training camp, DC doesn’t think interim champ Ciryl Gane has Ngannou’s full and undivided attention. On an new episode of DC & RC, Cormier would discuss whether or not Ngannou is looking past his next opponent Gane.

“Dude’s got a fight with Ciryl Gane…” DC said. “He’s gotta fight Ciryl Gane in two weeks. I mean, what is going on? Why is Francis Ngannou seeming so distracted going into what is only his first title defense?”

Zero Hour

Cormier has been in Ngannou’s shoes before. Everybody wants to fight the heavyweight champion of the world. DC would respond to the noise every once in a while, but not this close to a fight.

“Because as the heavyweight champion of the world, when I was, you’re thinking about Brock Lesnar and all these things that will come to you. But in the moment, should [Ngannou] not get the distraction, especially as we get to zero hour. I mean zero hour’s upon us in two weeks, less than 14 days. “Is it time to say Tyson fury is only there if I get through Ciryl.” DC said through the perspective of Ngannou. “So, I need to make sure that I get through Ciryl before I start to really give too much energy to these outsiders.”

Staying Locked In

DC believes Ngannou is giving too much focus to Tyson Fury. He might not be texting the boxing superstar 24/7, but a couple of tweets shifts some attention away from his next opponent, Gane.

It’s a matter of staying ‘locked in’ and DC has his doubts when it comes to Ngannou doing that.

“When I did it, you always look to the next thing.” Cormier added. “But as it gets closer, I think you got to be locked in. Especially, when there are so many things built in to what Francis is dealing with already. Last fight of his contract, him and the UFC are verbally fighting in the public. He’s got a dangerous fighter, in front of him. The interim champion that is Ciryl Gane. He’s got his former coach who has intimate knowledge of who he is as a fighter, in the corner of the other guy. “There are so many factors at play already not to mention it’s his first title defense, and you know how much pressure comes with that. You’re not a champion until you defend the belt… There’s a lot that comes with that and Francis needs to lock in.”