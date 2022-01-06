Tyson Fury Doubles Down On Challenge To Francis Ngannou, Ngannou Responds

Tyson Fury continues to pitch the idea of boxing Francis Ngannou with UFC gloves but “The Predator” has an idea of his own.

Fury is boxing WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion. Ngannou is the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Ngannou’s first love with combat sports was boxing but he ended up dabbling into the world of MMA and he’s done quite well for himself.

Still, the itch to box is there for Francis and Fury is hoping to box him with special rules.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

Tyson Fury has been calling for a boxing match with Ngannou with the stipulation being that the two would wear UFC gloves. That idea is still being floated around.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules, UFC gloves?”

Francis Ngannou turned the tables on Fury with a challenge of his own.

How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. https://t.co/NpCMOQ3DDu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

“How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”

For now, Ngannou will have to focus on his upcoming title unification bout against interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane. That fight will headline UFC 270 on Jan. 22. The action will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

As for Fury, it’s an interesting situation as Dillian Whyte is the mandatory challenger but he’s got some issues to handle with the WBC. Fury’s team wants to fight in March with or without Dillian standing across the ring from him. Time will tell how that situation ends up playing out but for now, Fury’s next move is up in the air.