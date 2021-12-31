Francis Ngannou Has Eyes On Fighting Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder: ‘It’s Going To Happen’

Francis Ngannou holds some serious power in his punches.

The current UFC Heavyweight Champion has proved that time and time again inside the Octagon. Since losing to Derrick Lewis back in 2018, Ngannou would win 5 straight fights by KO. He looked unstoppable with no adversity at all in these fights.

‘The Predator’ looks to do more of the same when he faces off against former teammate Ciryl Gane at UFC 271. Whether or not he stops the high-level kickboxer, it could be a monumental moment in Ngannou’s career. With his contract ending soon and not being on the best of terms with the UFC, Ngannou has been theorized to possibly leave the promotion.

Boxing?

If the Cameroon powerhouse does decide to leave at some point, he does have some dreams outside the Octagon. He doesn’t just want to fight the best in MMA, he wants to fight the best boxing has to offer.

“[Boxing] has always been down the line.” Ngannou told TMZ. “You know, this is something that I’m not taking my eyes off of. This is gonna happen either way. Even if I stay [in the UFC], when the UFC and I finalize a deal, the boxing part has to be into it because I can’t see myself retire without boxing.”

Names That Ngannou Wants To Box

With boxing official on Ngannou’s bucket list, there are two names that ‘The Predator’ has his crossheirs on. They’re no cans, they are some of the best heavyweights in boxing currently and Ngannou wants to test himself.

“Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, I would like to test myself to their level. It’s not the same spot, although I’m the champion, the top in this division.”

Getting Stronger

When MMA fighters cross over in boxing, one of the main reasons is for the money. For Ngannou though, he didn’t want to focus on the money when talking about the sport. Instead, he looks for self-improvement within the squared circle.

“At the end of the day, it’s just to enhance, trade punches, having a good delivery system to throw those bombs. I’m sure that if I deliver my own punches pretty good, I can make some damage.”

How Would The UFC Champion Fare In Boxing?