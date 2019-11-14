Darren Till Down To Fight Robert Whittaker, Wants It In London

Darren Till Responds To Robert Whittaker’s Callout

Robert Whittaker recently said that he wanted to fight Darren Till. Well now the Englishman has responded, and he is down for that contest.

Till is fresh off of a win in his Middleweight debut. Moving up in weight, he took on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. It would be a close bout, with both men having their moments. However, in the end, Till would edge out a split decision over the number four ranked Gastelum.

Following that bout, Till was looking for another big fight at 185lb. An opportunity for that seemed to present itself in the form of Robert Whittaker. Whittaker had just lost his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya. Therefore, he was looking to get back in the win column, and back to the champ. Subsequently, he chose to call for a fight with Darren.

It seems that Darren Till got wind of Whittaker’s callout. In a recent Twitter post, he responded to this, agreeing to take the fight. Moreover, he said they could do it in his hometown of London.

“Let’s fight at @ufc London then @robwhittakermma? 🦍

#YouAreNotReady”

There seems to be a general interest among MMA fans for a Till vs Whittaker bout. Furthermore, it is a fight that makes a lot of sense for both men, considering their current positions. However, whether or not the UFC decides to make it happen, is still yet to be seen.

Are you interested in seeing Darren Till vs Robert Whittaker in London? Who do you think would win the fight?