Robert Whittaker ‘Interested In’ Bout With Darren Till

Robert Whittaker Calls For Fight With Darren Till

Robert Whittaker is looking to get back into title contention after losing his belt. In order to do that, he is looking for a fight with Darren Till.

Whittaker dropped his UFC Middleweight strap, in a bout with Israel Adesanya. In what was supposed to be his first official title defense, he would lose by second round TKO. Moreover, it was his first bout in over a year, due to various injuries.

Despite this disappointing result, Whittaker is not ruling out his ability to get back to gold. Nevertheless, he recognizes that he will not be the next one for Adesanya. Therefore, he is forced to look at other contenders in the middleweight division.

It seems that Robert Whittaker has an idea of who he wants to fight. According to an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he has his eyes set on Darren Till.

“That’s the fight I’m currently interested in. Plus I’ve never been to Europe before, so what better reason to go?”

Whittaker is looking to get on a card in March, which is rumored to take place in London. Additionally, he is calling out Till, who just had a successful middleweight debut. He managed to earn a split decision over 4th ranked Kelvin Gastelum in that bout. Furthermore, this bout would be Till’s hometown.

This would be a pretty decent fight for Robert Whittaker to try getting back to form. Darren Till made a pretty good impact in his debut in the weight class. As a result, this fight could easily get both men into the realm of a title shot.