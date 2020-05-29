Darren Till vs Robert Whittaker Set To Headline July 25th Event On Fight Island

Darren Till Set To Face Robert Whittaker On Fight Island

The UFC is expecting to hold several events on the novel Fight Island. Now it seems that they have a headlining act for one card, with a middleweight clash between Darren Till and Robert Whittaker.

When it was announced that the UFC planned to rent an island to host fights during the global health crisis, fans were intrigued to say the least. At first things seemed rocky, with scattered reports of when the facilities will be completed changing constantly. However more and more details have been emerging, and there have even been specific dates mentioned for these events.

One such date was July 25th, with several fighters being slated to face off on the card. Now it seems that a main event has officially been booked, and it is a big one. According to reports, Darren Till will take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of this marquee card.

For Till, this will be his second outing at 185lb, after a successful debut over Kelvin Gastelum. On the other hand, Whittaker will be looking to rebound from losing his belt against Israel Adesanya, last year. Moreover, it comes after the two have traded the friendliest of shots at each other, generally making for a fun sight.

The rest of the events planned for Fight Island have yet to be fully revealed. However it is nice to see that we have at least one main event announced. Not to mention, Robert Whittaker and Darren Till are sure to put on an exciting fight.