Dana White Wants Private Island For Upcoming Events, Will Be Testing UFC 249 Fighters

Dana White Trying To Secure Private Island For Upcoming UFC Events

The location for UFC 249 is still a mystery. However Dana White has somewhere epic in mind for future cards after that.

White has been mysterious about his plans for upcoming UFC cards. Outside of just assuring everybody that UFC 249 would continue, and that more events would follow that, no specifics about where they would held was revealed. It was only clear that they would not take place where they were originally scheduled.

Well now Dana White has revealed some information about what to expect. Although UFC 249’s location is still a mystery, when speaking with TMZ Sports, the UFC President revealed that he has plans for where future events will take place. According to the report, he is in the process of booking a private island, in order to hold cards coming up.

Now it is worth noting that this will not affect UFC 249 on April 18th, nor the card originally expected to take place in Nebraska. However, the plan is to fly fighters in on private jets to this undisclosed island, in order to host weekly events for two months. The location has not been finalized completely yet.

In addition to this, White provided some updates on the UFC 249 card. He said that every fighter, as well as all the officials and staff members working the event, will be tested for COVID-19. Moreover, he shot down the idea that Joe Rogan would not be at the event, saying that the commentator would be there.

With the current state of things, it is difficult for anybody to do anything. Nevertheless, Dana White is still intent on continuing to put on fights, regardless of the risks involved. On the other hand, it is good to hear that some sort of testing will take place.