Darren Till Slides Into Israel Adesanya’s DM’s To Demand 185lb Title

Darren Till tells ‘Stylebender’ to hand over his belt to avoid any trouble

Top middleweight contender Darren Till is right on the cusp of a title shot after beating Kelvin Gastelum in his 185lb debut. With Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley confirmed to fight at UFC London, it appears ‘The Gorilla’ won’t be fighting at home anytime soon. Why? Perhaps he is waiting for a shot at middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

The cheeky scouser slid into the champions DM’s on Christmas day to wish him well over the holidays and demand he hands over the middleweight belt. Till opened the Instagram conversation by saying. “Merry Xmas bother x”, however his second message wasn’t so sweet. He said. “Just give me the belt now and we will be ok.” The message was followed 84 gorilla emoji’s (yes I counted them, don’t judge me). The 185lb champion found the situation funny but still outed Till to his fans. He posted a screenshot of the conversation and added in the message. “Someone cut him off, the eggnog too much”

This the latest in a line of social media stunts that have warmed MMA fans to Till. He previously called out Yoel Romero, only to withdraw the offer a day later and claim he was drunk.

Me when romero replies pic.twitter.com/EmQQqreqW5 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) November 14, 2019

The Liverpudlian also won fans over by giving a refreshingly honest interview after beating Gastelum last time out. In which he admitted to being terrified to fight that night and had hoped to find a way out of the bout. His admission resonated with fans and fighters alike, Till is now one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster.

Despite the fun and games on social media the Englishman is a serious fighter. Together he and ‘Stylebender’ boast some of the best stand up in MMA. Any potential matchup could be the greatest middleweight title fight of all time.