Darren Till Was ‘Trying To Fake An Injury’ To Avoid Fighting Gastelum

Darren Till Details How Terrified He Was For UFC 244 Co-Main Event

Darren Till was able to earn a decision over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. However, he says he almost did not make the walk to the Octagon.

It is no secret that a lot of fighters get scared before walking out to a fight. After all, they are about to put their health on the line in unarmed combat, in front of a live audience. Darren Till was no exception to this at UFC 244.

While he was able to get the split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, Till was incredibly nervous. Understandably so, as he had lost his previous two fights in devastating fashion. As a result, he was moving up in weight, to face a guy whose last fight was for a title.

After his UFC 244 win, Till spoke openly about the fear that he experienced. At the post-fight press conference, he explained how debilitating this fear was.

“I was trying to fake an injury before walking out. I was thinking of an injury to fake because I just simply did not want to get in there. Every fight, no matter what any fighter will ever tell you, they will be scared. If they tell you they’re not, it’s a blatant lie.”

Fortunately for Till, he was able to get back in the win column. Despite his fear, he assures that he is ready to make a name for himself at 185.

“you know me and I’m honest. That’s just where I was at. Now, I’m here. Confidence is back. Like fuck all these middleweights. I’m coming for everything. It’s back.”

