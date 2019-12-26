Tyron Woodley Accepts UFC London Fight With Leon Edwards

Tyron Woodley says he’ll fight Leon Edwards in London

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has taken to social media to accept a long-discussed fight with top contender Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards. The 37-year-old has not fought since losing a lopsided decision against Kamaru Usman, which saw his long reign as 170lb champion come to an end. Woodley will have been inactive for a full year by the time he travels to fight Edwards at UFC London in March. Speaking on Instagram he said.

Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 @leon_edwardsmma watch what you ask for. Now you about to get fucked clean up at the crib! #NoChills #UFCLondon #March21 #MainEvent #Redemption – @ufc send me that lil fancy flier to post!

‘The Chosen One’ had previously turned down the fight with Edwards in London. As a former champion he thought it was insulting to be asked to travel and said the only time he wants to visit London is on vacation. Apparently, he has now had a change of heart. The fight with Englishman Edwards is set to headline UFC London on March 16. The bout will likely decide who is next in line to face 170lb king Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is fresh off a massive win over Colby Covington at UFC 245. Although Woodley wasn’t impressed with either man.