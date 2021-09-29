Daniel Cormier Takes ‘A Bit Of Responsibility’ For Jon Jones Arrest: ‘I Didn’t Beat Him’

There is no secret in saying that Daniel Cormier is not a fan of Jon Jones. Nevertheless he says that he feels somewhat responsible for the former light heavyweight champion’s latest arrest.

Cormier and Jones fought twice in one of the best rivalries in UFC history, even if it is shrouded in drug test failures and controversy from Jon. So naturally, DC had some thoughts about the recent arrest of Jonny Bones, who got picked up last Friday night on charges of domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle.

Speaking on the DC and RC show, the retired champ referenced how he told Jon in the past, that he knew Jon would continue to mess up. However he said that he takes some of the responsibility for Jon’s actions, because he did not beat Jon when they fought, which he believes would have made Jon straighten up his act.

“I said some things back in 2017 before we fought the second time. I spoke to mistakes and how when you make mistakes, they change you,” Cormier said. (h/t MMAJunkie). “Jones obviously doesn’t learn from the mistakes, but I also take a bit of responsibility because I think, in a lot of situations, you learn when you have to pull yourself up by the bootstraps. And I said on the ‘Countdown’ show before the fight, ‘the way Jon Jones makes changes is by losing to me.’ I didn’t beat him. Chael Sonnen didn’t beat him. So many people didn’t beat him. We never forced him to look in the mirror … because all his bad behavior still led to success. And so, why change it? Why change it? It’s unfortunate.”

Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Enjoy Jon Jones’s Demise

Despite the fact that their rivalry got bitter and personal, and has not ever actually ended, Daniel Cormier does not enjoy seeing Jon Jones falling from grace like this. In fact, he actually has a lot of respect for his rival’s skills inside the Octagon.

DC says that he would like to see the UFC better enforce their code of conduct in situations like this. Perhaps then Jon would not continue to find himself on the wrong side of the law.

“We actually have a code of conduct in the UFC; it’s a matter of enforcing it. Even at the height of our rivalry when we sat in front of Joe Rogan, and we went back and forth, and we called each other names, we got very personal in regards to our relationships, our spouses and everything,” Cormier said. “I said I don’t want anything life-threatening to happen to Jon Jones regardless of what I feel about him professionally and personally. I never found pride, and I still don’t find joy in the fact that he is not able to get over whatever demons he is dealing with in this moment and he’s dealt with for so long. “But there is a code of conduct. It’s about finding and sticking to that code of conduct. But I think his biggest problem is his rap sheet in so many different things that have happened. But when you look at Jon Jones the fighter, he’s great. I’ve never been in there with anyone more talented. He’s so smart, he can game plan, he can do things in a way that nobody else can, but it seems like outside, there is just no control,” Cormier continued. “It’s on him to get better, and I think Dana said something so smart and so telling the other day. When he said he’s not disappointed anymore, it becomes the expectation. When bad behavior becomes the expectation, that should be the biggest wakeup call for you to get it together.”

