After some recent exchanges on Twitter, it would appear that the heavyweight division will be getting back in motion soon. It seems that Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will finally be facing off soon.

There has only been one fight discussed for the heavyweight title right now: the third fight between Miocic and Cormier. Cormier took the title from Stipe in 2018, and Miocic returned the favor last summer. Since then, there have been several things getting in the way of the rubber match, but it has still been the fight at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Now it seems that the bout will be officially announced soon. It all began with a Twitter post from Stipe Miocic, implying that he had a fight booked. Then Daniel Cormier responded with his own post, essentially confirming that he would indeed be the opponent.

However things were not done there, as DC followed this up with another post. This one seemed to show his digital signature at the bottom of his contract for the bout. Although he does not outright say that is what is happening, it is pretty easy to read between the lines.

Win or lose, Daniel Cormier insists that he is going to retire after this fight. Not to mention, no date has been offered for the bout. Although Dana White did mention wanting to have it go down on Fight Island. Regardless it is good to see the division get back in motion. Other top contenders like Francis Ngannou have been itching for things to get back in motion, so he can have his own opportunity.

