Stipe Miocic: Eye Injury ‘Is Really Good Actually,’ Wants Cormier This Summer

Stipe Miocic Provides Update On Eye Injury, UFC Return

Stipe Miocic has been struggling to heal from an eye Injury suffered in his last fight. However he believes he will be able to return soon, and wants to close out a big rivalry.

Miocic managed to regain his UFC heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier, at UFC 241, last summer. Unfortunately, an eye injury suffered in the bout has kept him on the sidelines since that fight. He was forced to get surgery, after allegedly getting poked in the eye, and has since been recovering.

Nevertheless, a recent update Miocic gave to TMZ Sports seems to imply the healing process is going well. As he explains it, he is still having issues, but is getting better.

“The eye is really good actually,” Miocic said. “It’s getting healed up, getting better every day, and I’m just getting back in the gym slowly. “I still have some spots, that’s still there, but it can stay, it can go, it depends, but it’s not really messing with my vision so I’m happy about that.”

As for when he may return, Stipe is hoping to be ready this summer. As for his opponent, he says it will likely be the trilogy with Cormier.

“Yeah, if that’s what the UFC wants,” Miocic explained. “I’m not the matchmaker. Like I always say, if I was the matchmaker I wouldn’t be fighting.”

It is good to see Stipe Miocic is healing up from this eye injury. Fans will be excited for the day he can return, and the rivalry between he and Daniel Cormier can finally be settled.