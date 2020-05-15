UFC President Dana White Fires Back at NY Times Reports: “F**k That Guy”

Dana White Voiced Frustration and Ripped the NY Times for Their UFC Reports

The current President of the United States of America and UFC President Dana White has a lot in common. Aside from having a public friendship, both men can’t stand what they deem to be fake news. Especially from major publications. Dana White recently expressed how much he hates what the NY Times recently posted about the UFC and their handling of business when it comes to the global virus that the planet is currently facing.

The UFC has undergone some tough times due to the virus. But, they prevailed. Although the organization faced a layoff of over a month, they are already back operating. Part of that is due to the relentlessness of Dana White to get the promotion back up and running. Especially when the fans have asked for action from the promotion.

The New York Times recently released a story about the UFC’s practices. Within the story, they were able to obtain a copy of the UFC’s policies in regards to the virus. And, while the precautions were good, the execution of the plans was poor according to the publication.

Inside the document, it stated that UFC officials and workers were supposed to wear protective gear throughout the duration of the entire card. Those who watched the event will notice that none of that happened.

Dana Speaks on the NY Times Article

Dana White got wind of the story and had some choice words for the publication and specifically the writer of the piece, Kevin Draper.

Dana White Post Fight Presser

“F*ck that guy,” said Dana. “You know what happened with that guy? That guy who’s never covered the sport was writing a story about Endeavor (UFC’s parent company) and then the UFC was one of the Endeavor … you know. And what happened when this guy and this paper covered the UFC – when they’ve never covered it before? What do you think happened?” “This f*cking story was huge,” continued White. “They did killer traffic. Now they’re writing stories, three a week, and they’re posting live results. I don’t care what this guy thinks or what he has to say, what he writes. Good for him, he’s pulling traffic.”

Taking Precautions Moving Forward

Regardless of the story, it’s also been reported that both UFC 249 and UFC Jacksonville have had a nice turnout and have been deemed as successful events. As time goes along, the organization will probably pay even more attention to precautionary measures to make sure that no major publications will have room to report on any malpractices in the near future.