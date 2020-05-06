Dana White Says UFC Will Return To Vegas May 23rd, Targeting Woodley vs Burns

Dana White Wants UFC To Return To Las Vegas May 23rd

The UFC will be taking place in Jacksonville, Florida for it’s next several events. However Dana White recently revealed a timeline where they could potentially return to their home in Las Vegas.

At every step of the way, White has been resistant to the necessary changes being made to UFC events. He did his best to host cards according to their normal schedules, but was eventually forced to cease and desist by higher ups at Disney and ESPN. Whether or not you believe his desire to continue was due to pressure from the UFC’s owners, it was still admirable that he put so much effort into keeping fights going.

Regardless, the UFC is set to return this weekend, with UFC 249. The card will be taking place in Florida, under strict care from regulating bodies. Moreover they plan to host three events weekly, at the same location.

However Dana White has revealed to Sports Illustrated that the UFC has a plan in mind to return to their home in Las Vegas. Although no specifics were given as to the process, or where the event would be hosted, he says the plan is to be back in Nevada on May 23rd.

“While everybody was f—— lying out by the pool, hanging out and doing whatever the f— they’re doing in quarantine, we were in here f—— grinding, man. Fighting crazy wars every day to put on this first event. We pulled it off. We were gonna be able to hold this thing earlier, and they asked us to stand down. … Now we’re going Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday. And I don’t think I’ve told anybody this yet: We’re gonna come back to Vegas and put on a fight May 23.”

Moreover it seems that the targeted fight for this card is a welterweight clash between Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. As of right now, there is no word as to if the proposed card will take place in an arena, or the UFC’s Apex Center. Moreover, in order for the card to happen, it will still need the approval of the Nevada Governor.

