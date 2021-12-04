Dana White Recovers From COVID-19: ‘Thank You, Dr. Joe Rogan’

Dana White feels like a million bucks after testing negative for COVID-19.

The UFC president and his family tested positive for the virus earlier this week. However, it wouldn’t be a big fight for the 54 year-old. White would overcome COVID-19 quite quickly by using some unorthodox methods.

Testing Negative

These methods weren’t advised by White’s doctor, instead they were offered to him by his good friend, Joe Rogan. The comedian’s route to beat COVID-19 was anything but a joke. In a few days of following Rogan’s lead, White’s health would be rapidly back to normal.

“I feel incredible.” White told TMZ. “Today is day 5, that I tested positive for COVID and this morning at 9 o’clock, I test negative. Thank you, Dr. Joe Rogan.”

‘Dr.’ Rogan

Rogan, who is not a doctor, has been criticized for not following the standard protocol set by medical guidelines. Instead of waiting everything out in quarantine, Rogan found a supposedly effective way to combat COVID-19 with a series of steps.

“He did it himself and 40 other people he’s close to, he’s done this with. Here’s the reality in all seriousness, Joe Rogan is a brilliant guy. He talks to the most brilliant people out there. He studies and does his homework on all this stuff and it’s a fact that this (recovery method) works.”

A Successful Recovery

Luckily, for the White’s, Rogan’s homework would pay off. The family was in great condition a few days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s not just me, me and my wife are both 54 years old. We both did it. My daughter is 15 years old, she did it. My mother-in-law is 80 years old and she did it… Everyone feels like a million bucks.

The Methods

What are the secrets to a quick recovery from COVID-19? While the medical field doesn’t advise these following methods, White believes they are a legit way to quickly recover from the virus.

“I called Joe Rogan, Rogan said first of all, test and make sure you’re positive for COVID. I did that and then he said the first thing that you do is get the monoclonal antibodies, get the injection. Then, do a NAD drip. Then, tomorow get up and take a dose of ivermectin and then the vitamin and NAD drip every day until you’re negative. “The next day I had my taste and smell back. On Monday, I did what Rogan told me to do. Tuesday, I had my taste and smell back. I know people who have had COVID and it’s been weeks or months and still don’t have their taste and smell back… this thing works.”

Kitchen Sink

White wasn’t a fan of just isolating himself and doing nothing at his house. As a boss whose employees are fighters, White wasn’t going down without a fight. And this case, he wouldn’t go down at all.

“How about we throw the kitchen sink at this thing and beat it?”