Dana White Having Trouble Finding Fight For Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Nobody Wants To Fight This Guy’

Khamzat Chimaev is having some issues getting another fight on deck.

Searching For An Opponent

The rising star is 4-0 in the UFC, with all of his wins coming by way of finish. As expected, not many people are exactly lining up to face the Chechen crusher, who so far, is nothing but unstoppable.

As big as a dance floor the welterweight division is, UFC boss Dana White is having some serious problems getting Chimaev a dance partner. There are tons of game fighters at 170 but not too many that are game to go against the rising star. Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny are seemingly the only fighters interested in a fight with Chimaev at the moment.

One name that was offered to fight Chimaev was the legendary Nate Diaz. But, the reality of that fight happening didn’t pan out. Diaz would decline, feeling disrespected that they approached him about it.

Anytime, Anywhere

White is getting the sense that most welterweights in the world are just scared to fight Chimaev. And to be fair, why wouldn’t there be a bit of fear? The guy fought (and won) twice in 10 days, without a scratch.

‘Borz’ also beat the brakes out of a top welterweight and middleweight contender in back-to-back months. He would dominate #11 ranked Li Jingliang in the Octagon at UFC 267. Then, Chimaev would have a clean sweep on #6 ranked Jack Hermansson on the wrestling mat.

“Khamzat Chimaev is one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across and is literally willing to fight anyone and doesn’t care what the timeframe is or any of that stuff,” White said on ‘The Jim Rome Podcast’. “He’s one of the baddest dudes that I’ve ever come across.

“Nobody wants to fight this guy,” White said. “Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. “I don’t blame them. But at the end of the day when you’re a professional fighter – this is what you do – you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity.”

Dana Believes The Welterweight Division Is Scared

While the boss doesn’t blame his employees for accepting a fight with Chimaev, at the end of the day, it’s the fight game. And sometimes inside this game, you have put your chips on the line and go all in. But, the thing is, there’s not much welterweights looking to gamble against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. And Dana knows it.

“Yes, 100 percent.” White answered when asked if fighters are scared to fight Chimaev. “100 percent.”

While getting a bout lined up for Chimaev is a fight itself, the promoter looks to be announcing fight news for his new superstar in the coming days. White will end up waiting until contracts are signed and sealed… if that day ever comes.