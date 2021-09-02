Joe Rogan Reveals Covid-19 Diagnosis, Explains Recovery Process

Joe Rogan believes that young and healthy adults shouldn’t get the covid vaccine. Now, Rogan has revealed that he contracted covid-19 and has since recovered from the virus.

Joe Rogan’s Stance on Coronavirus

Previously, Rogan spoke about how both of his children tested positive for the virus in the past. Furthermore, the effects of the virus on them were minimal, which is why he believes that being healthy overall is the best way to combat covid.

“I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated,” Rogan said. “But if you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should — if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Joe Rogan Speaks on Covid Diagnosis

Since then, Rogan has tested positive for the virus. However, he made it clear that his recovery went well after taking every treatment known to treat covid possibly.

“I had a headache and I just felt just rundown. Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. Throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID,” said Rogan. “So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great.” “I really only had one bad day,” Rogan said. “Sunday sucked. Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f*cking good.

Thankfully, Rogan was able to make a full recovery from the virus. Thanks to modern medicine, specifically vaccines, many others will be able to survive if they’re faced with covid complications.