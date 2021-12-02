Dana White Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Used Joe Rogan’s Suggestions To Get Better

UFC president Dana White recently tested positive for COVID-19.

White made the revelation in a recent interview on “The Jim Rome Podcast” on Wednesday, adding that his entire family got it following a recent Thanksgiving weekend trip to his home in Maine.

“We just went up to my place in Maine and for Thanksgiving it’s tradition we go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.”

Dana White Looked To Joe Rogan For Advice

White has long maintained his stance that he will never force any of his employees or fighters to get the vaccine, which is one reason why the UFC will likely not be going anywhere with vaccine mandates.

However, it may surprise some to learn that White is fully vaccinated himself. Despite that, he still suffered some severe symptoms such as a losing his sense of smell and taste.

That’s when he decided to seek advice from the controversial Joe Rogan — and it was effective.

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day,” White said. “So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan. “I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip. “Never felt better. I’m feeling like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

White is currently isolating in the meantime.

However, he hopes to be in attendance for UFC Vegas 44 this weekend which is headlined by a bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Jose Aldo.

“I’m doing the protocol,” White added. “You’re supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days. That’s what I’m doing. But I’m attacking this thing with the methods that Rogan has learned form some very smart people. I’m going to keep testing every two days until I’m negative and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP. “I hope (I can attend Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 31 event). If I test negative then I will absolutely, positively be there. I’m going to do the exact protocol that’s supposed to be done and make sure that I’m clean and can go around and be around people again.”