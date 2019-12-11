Dana White Targeting Khabib vs McGregor Rematch ‘Down The Line Pretty Soon’

Dana White Wants Khabib vs McGregor Rematch If Both Men Win

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have fights booked for the beginning of the year. According to Dana White, if both men win, they could be looking at a rematch.

White has been being rather coy when it comes to the next fights for both Khabib and Conor. However it would ultimately fall that Conor McGregor would be facing Donald Cerrone in January. Following that bout, the highly anticipated fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is expected to happen in April.

Both of these fight announcements were met with essentially universal praise. Nevertheless there was some natural concern that, since Dana White has not confirmed them, they are not happening. However those doubts can be put to rest, when he recently spoke to BT Sport. Not only did he confirm the matches, he said that if both men win, they will be likely be facing each other for the second time.

Conor vs Cowboy = Done ✔️

Khabib vs Tony = Done ✔️@danawhite confirms two monster fights and there's a clear plan for THAT rematch too 😱 Wow! pic.twitter.com/LVSEfEEgrp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 11, 2019

“if CONOR can get through Cowboy, and if Khabib can get through Tony, then we’d be looking at a rematch with Conor and Khabib down the line, here PRETTY soon”

This news from White, frankly is unsurprising. Although it is worth noting that there are some fighters who have been competing at 155 who are likely more deserving of a title shot. Moreover, when you consider the fact that the McGregor vs Cerrone bout is taking place at 170 in there should not contribute to his chances at a lightweight championship.

Of course, with the first fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov being the highest selling PPV of all time, it is easy to understand why Dana White would want to book their rematch.