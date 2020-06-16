Following her most recent victory, UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes revealed that she was giving consideration to retiring. When Dana White found out about this, it is safe to say he was not very pleased.

After her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250, Nunes essentially cleaned out two divisions. She holds 11 straight wins across featherweight and bantamweight, defending her titles in both weight classes. She has done enough to deserve mention as the greatest female fighter of all time. As such, she said that she was giving thought to retiring, feeling that she has accomplished all she can.

Dana White Says No

Apparently Dana White was unaware that Nunes was giving thought to this retirement. He was shocked when he asked about it in a recent interview, but made it clear that he does not want her to do that. In fact, he used some pretty choice words at the thought of her walking away.

“I will kill her,” White said. “I literally just told Sean (Shelby) and Mick (Maynard) in the last meeting ‘let’s get this division built for her. Let’s build this division for her, and let’s start figuring this out.’ And now she’s talking about retiring?”

There is a case to be made that part of the reason Amanda Nunes is looking to retire, is because of how the featherweight division is not established. The weight class has existed in the UFC for three years, and there is still not enough people for a rankings section on the UFC’s website. This, combined with the fact that she is expecting her first child with her partner Nina Ansaroff, makes it unsurprising that she is not too motivated to compete right now.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will retire? Or will Dana White find a worthy contender in the 145lb division?