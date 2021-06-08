Dana White Equates Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul To Amanda Nunes vs Kim Kardashian: ‘It’s Not What I Do’

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is not the type of thing that everyone likes, but it makes a ton of money. However Dana White has made it clear that he is not in the business of booking these types of fights.

Before the bizarre exhibition fight, White made it clear that he was not exactly on board with what the Paul brothers are doing within the sport of boxing. Between Logan fighting Floyd and Jake fighting former UFC fighters, Dana is not a fan of this style of entertainment.

Nevertheless, the contest went ahead, with Logan lasting all 8 rounds with the former champion. This was the most trending topic and, outside of those who had issues with their streams, was the most watched fights of the weekend.

Dana White Not Interested In Circus Fights

Despite the clear success of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul contest, Dana White has no interest in putting on these kinds of contests. Even though he has the avenues to do so, and it would no doubt make him a ton of dough, he is not interested in doing it.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC President compared these types of fights to booking one between UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes and celebrity personality Kim Kardashian. He says that as much as some people are interested in that kind of thing, he is not.

“Listen, these guys figured out how to get people to pay fifty bucks for it, and good for them. When you put on these kinds of fights… there’s always going to be a market for these kinds of fights. If Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes, how f—king big would that one be? It’d be crazy,” White said. “There’s always going to be a market for those kinds of fights and if you can pull them off and get people to pay fifty bucks for them, then good for you. It’s just, it’s not what I do. It’s not the kind of business I’m in.”

White went on to explain that these types of fights draw the attention of the extremely casual audience, who would never watch regular fights. He reiterated that it is his goal for fans to be satisfied with what they get from the UFC.

“Whenever I put on an event, the last thing I want is fans turning off the TV going ‘That’d sucked, I can’t believe they got me for fifty bucks for that, blah blah blah.’ That’s not the kind of events that I put on,” White said.

White on Mayweather/Paul: "Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes… There's always going to be a market for those type of fights and if you can pull em off and get people to pay 50 bucks for them, good for you! It's not what I do."https://t.co/rk4yQid8to pic.twitter.com/AZmfnq3c2f — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 8, 2021

What do you think of this subtle throwing of shade from Dana White? Do you have any interest in seeing the UFC put on these kinds of bizarre matchups?