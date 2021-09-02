Dana White Calls Laura Sanko ‘The Ronda Rousey Of Commentators’

Earlier this week, Laura Sanko made history by becoming the first female color commentary in the modern era of the UFC. This has resulted in praise from Dana White, who compared her to another woman who made history in the UFC.

After months of begging, doing commentary for the LFA, and even getting support from other people who work the desk for the UFC, White finally decided to give Sanko a shot at commentating for the Contender Series. Even though it was on short notice, and she was still responsible for fighter interviews and ring announcing too, she jumped on this massive opportunity to make history as the first female to work the desk since UFC 1.

It seems she made quite an impression too, as Laura got a ton of compliments from Dana after the event. In fact, when speaking with Yahoo Sports, the UFC President even made a comparison between her and another lady who made history in the UFC: Ronda Rousey.

“There was never even a question in my mind [that she’d do well], which is why I put her in there,” White said. “One hundred percent, she is the Ronda Rousey of commentators. She knows her s*** and she’s smart and has everything you want to see. I didn’t want to take her off the interviews because she’s fantastic at that, and that’s not easy to do, but I felt she was ready for this. We all met Friday and all of us felt the same way, that it was time.”

Laura Sanko Reacts To Dana White

These were some pretty bold words and a strong comparison for Dana White to make. Naturally it did not get past Laura Sanko without her hearing about being likened to Ronda Rousey.

Posting to Twitter, she showed her appreciation to Dana for saying these kinds things about her. Moreover she expressed feeling honored to be compared to such an influential woman in the world of MMA.

“Wow. Thank you @danawhite 🙌🏻 I’m beyond honored by the comparison!” she wrote.

Hopefully this appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series is the first of many to come for Laura Sanko. Perhaps soon she will even be on the broadcast for actual UFC events.