If you are familiar with Invicta or Dana White’s Contender Series, then the idea of Laura Sanko doing commentary would be familiar to you. However longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik thinks that she deserves the opportunity to prove her skills in the big leagues.

Anik has been the lead play-by-play analyst for the UFC for a while now, and has proven himself to be one of the best in sports. So when he says that he has a high opinion of Sanko, it is something that deserves to be taken seriously. She has made the rounds over the last few years, doing color commentary for Invicta FC, but most notably doing cageside reporting for Dana White’s Contender Series. Her work here has certainly gotten the respect of Jon, among others.

Jon Anik Wants Laura Sanko On UFC Commentary

Jon Anik seems to think that Laura Sanko has done enough to prove her skills on the microphone. Speaking in a recent interview, he went to bat for her, saying that he thinks that she is more than deserving of a chance to prove herself in the UFC, which is something she has been gunning for. He wants to see her become the first female commentator to work an event for the promotion.

“She and I have talked about it,” Anik said. “I’ve certainly put her over for other UFC opportunities. My bosses don’t look to me for advice on how to structure the talent, but I think they know that she has a big fan in me. I certainly would love to see her on my right at some point hopefully in the not-so-distant future.”

Sanko, like most other UFC commentators, does have experience competing in MMA, but only has a single pro bout on her resume. Anik is aware that this could be something held against her. However he feels that she has enough martial arts knowledge and personality to overcome this.

“I remember Brian Stann, who won a WEC championship, often used to worry that his fight credentials, as silly as this sounds, wouldn’t stack up to maybe Kenny Florian, who had fought for the belt three times, or DC, who obviously realized titles in a couple of divisions when Stann had a major title at home,” Anik said. “I think, for Laura, the only thing working against her would be her limited professional fight experience. But not only has she fought, is she a good analytical mind, she’s (also) comedic. I think she brings a lot to the table from a personality standpoint. “I have two daughters and love women and would be all for Laura getting that opportunity,” Anik said. “I don’t know if it’ll be 2021, but I do think that eventually, she’s going to get her shot. What I really have said to her repeatedly, and she’ll tell you this, ‘All you need is your shot.’ I think all she needs is one broadcast with us and she would have a seat in the future, for sure.”

Time will tell if the UFC does end up putting Laura Sanko in the commentary booth for a card. That being said, you would be hard pressed to find someone else who deserves the opportunity more than her.