Dana White: ‘Everyone Knew’ Khabib Wasn’t Fighting, Stays Quiet On UFC 249 Future

Dana White Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Withdrawing From UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially pulled out of his UFC 249 main event bout on Wednesday. However, Dana White apparently knew about this for a while now.

White has been very tight lipped, when it comes to any details of the upcoming UFC 249 card. This could be, as he says, because he does not want to hear the media complain about the UFC’s choices for the card. However what is more likely, is that things are constantly changing with the card, and there is no way to know for sure what is going to happen.

Take for example, the most recent development for the card, which occured yesterday. Lightweight champ and UFC 249 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from the card, after travel bans prevented him from leaving Russia. While the news became official yesterday, White told Kevin Iole that he knew for several days that Khabib would be pulling out.

“Everyone knew he’s not fighting,” White said.

So if that was the case, then why did he not share this information with the public? Apparently because he is not sharing any information about the card, which is supposed to take place in 16 days, with anybody in the media.

“I’m not telling the media anything about the details of the fight,” he said.

UFC 249 is supposed to take place on April 18th. Although with the main event in flux, and a location that may or may not have been decided, the future of the card is very uncertain. It makes you wonder if Dana White is keeping up this bravado, even if he knows the card will not happen. Only time will tell.