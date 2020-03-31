Dana White HELLBENT on UFC 249 Still Continuing

Dana White HELLBENT on UFC 249 Continuing on Schedule

A worldwide virus is sweeping the globe. The entire world of sports has canceled their biggest events including the NBA Playoffs and March Madness. Global singers and entertainers are finding out new ways to adjust to the new quarantine world. And, UFC President Dana White is still insisting that UFC 249 will happen, regardless of the factors that are making it seem impossible to pull off.

Earlier, it was reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov was stuck in Russia. Furthermore, the UFC expressed that they would be trying to find Tony Ferguson a new opponent in the meantime. The name of Justin Gaethje came up and Dustin Poirier threw his name in the mix. Honestly, whichever replacement that was named would still make fans upset. They’ve been waiting to see Khabib vs Tony for years now.

Dana Details UFC 249 Plans

Despite all variables and a worldwide virus, Dana White is still hellbent on making the card happen… no matter the cost.

“The challenges are that every time I get something figured out, I wake up the next day and the world has completely changed again,” said Dana. “Everything that I work hard on the day before, me and my crew, has now fallen apart. It literally just happened to us again today. I woke up today and Khabib Nurmagomedov is in Russia and they just shut down all travel in and out of Russia. “I woke up this morning and the whole world f*ck*ng changed again,” so back to the drawing board and we’re figuring this out right now as we’re speaking right now, I have people working on this thing as we speak. Listen, I am absolutely f*ck*ng relentless and I said that this fight is going to go on and it will.”

Defying Nature

Dana seems to be filled with ambition when it comes to UFC 249. However, no one can defeat the plans of nature. No matter how hard they try.