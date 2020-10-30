It came as a shock to everyone when Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in the cage at UFC 254. However Dana White has since spoken with him, and believes that there is a chance for one more big fight for the lightweight champion.

Heading into UFC 254, there were a lot of plans in place for Khabib if he were able to get past Justin Gaethje. White had spoken about a big fight that he wanted for the Dagestani’s next bout, and talks of him being the best pound-for-pound fighter had already started. That is why it seemed to suck the air out of the room when Khabib choked Justin unconscious, then said he promised his mother that this would be his final fight, citing the difficulties of competing without his recently deceased father and coach.

Dana White Thinks Khabib May Return For One More

Given the type of person that Khabib Nurmagomedov is, nobody would be surprised if he stuck to his guns and never fought again. However Dana White recently said in an interview that he had been speaking with Khabib since the fight, and there is a possibility that he will return. He said that the Dagestani was overwhelmed with emotion at UFC 254, and that there is a chance for him to come back for one more fight.

“I’ll tell you this, and I haven’t told anybody this yet,” White explained. “Khabib and I have been talking. He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight. I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0. “I think he’s not going to retire,” White continued. “His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honor his dad’s wish.”

I have 15 minute interview with @ufc President @danawhite that will air tonight on @CBSSportsRadio at 8 PM Eastern/5 Pacific. Dana told The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio that he and @TeamKhabib have been talking & he expects Khabib to return & go for 30-0. WOW! pic.twitter.com/UqAM19Y1SF — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) October 29, 2020

That being said, Dana White is still being tight lipped about what the big plans are for Khabib Nurmagomedov. Whatever it may be, if the lightweight champion does come back it will almost certainly be for the final time.