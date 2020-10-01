In the eyes of many, Khabib Nurmagomedov has his toughest test to date at UFC 254, against Justin Gaethje. However if he wins here, he says Dana White has big plans for his next fight.

It came as a bit of a surprise that Khabib agreed to the fight with Gaethje so soon after the passing of his father and coach, Abdulmanap. Nevertheless he agreed to the bout, against someone that many fans and athletes feel provides a tough stylistic matchup for him. Yet if he can manage to get the win and stay undefeated, it would appear that his next fight will be his last one, so there is a lot of pressure to see who he will be facing.

Dana White Has Big Plans For Khabib Nurmagomedov After UFC 254

Of course it is foolish to look past Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov is not making that mistake. However he told reporters at the UFC 254 virtual media day that Dana White has spoken with him about what could be next. Apparently he has no specific interest in a big money fight, but White has something big planned, if he can beat Gaethje.

“I love competition. I love to compete with the best fighters in the world. That’s why I’m here. I’m not here in the UFC to make money. I have a lot of businesses projects outside of the UFC where I can make money,” Khabib said. “We have a couple options we’re going think about it after this fight. Dana told me after this fight, he has something special for me. But I told him to please keep this, and after this fight we will talk. He said we have very big things after this fight, for me. We’ll see.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov did not ask Dana White what these big plans are, as he is focused on the task at hand, at UFC 254. Although it seems likely that Dana could be referencing something along the lines of a fight with Georges St-Pierre, as both parties have expressed desire in it. On the other hand, it would not be surprising if the UFC President is still trying to make the Conor McGregor rematch too, even if Nurmagomedov is not particularly interested.